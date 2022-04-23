Here's What Draymond Green Said On Saturday Before Game 4

Draymond Green spoke to the media on Saturday, and the Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Sunday for Game 4.

The Golden State Warriros and Denver Nuggets will play Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Colorado.

On Saturday, All-Star froward Draymond Green met with reporters.

Green and the Warriros dealt with two tough seasons in a row where they did not make the NBA Playoffs.

Their last time in the postseason was in 2019 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to the drought from the postseason, they had made five straight trips to the Finals, and three NBA Championships during that span.

Right now, they have a 3-0 lead on the Nuggets, which is the only series that has that deficit right now.

If they win on Sunday, they will sweep the Nuggets, and head straight to a nice extended rest period before the second-round.

As for the Nuggets, they are in deep trouble, because they are now on the verge of being swept in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs dating back to when Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns knocked them off in the playoffs last year.

Nikola Jokic was the 2021 NBA MVP and is a top candidate to win the award this season, but he is also on the verge of two huge playoff blunders.

Related stories on NBA basketball