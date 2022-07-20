Skip to main content
Draymond Green's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry And Klay Thompson

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out a tweet about his teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors won their fourth title in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month.

Green: "No matter what level of basketball you watch, the influence is glaring 😏  Take a bow fellas @KlayThompson @StephenCurry30 "  

Curry and Thompson are both known as two of the greatest shooters ever. 

The way that the game has changed to the three-point shot has largely been seen as the influence of Curry.

The Warriors have become one of the best dynasties in the history of the league, and they have won four titles in the last eight years. 

They beat the Boston Celtics in six games to win the NBA Championship last month, and that was also their sixth time being in the Finals in the last eight seasons. 

In 2020 and 2021, they missed the playoffs, but prior to that they had been to the Finals five times in a row. 

Curry also became the all-time leader in three-pointers this season. 

As for Green, he has been the ultimate glue-guy for their team over the last decade. 

He is one of the best defenders in the entire league, and is an elite play-maker.  

Last season, he averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.  

In addition, he averaged 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.  

One of the craziest things is that the Warriors did not have 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman play in a game this season, so they could be even better next year. 

