Here's What Steph Curry's Wife Tweeted After Draymond Green Was Ejected

Draymond Green was ejected from Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies for a flagrant 2 foul. Ayesha Curry sent out a tweet after Green was ejected.

The Golden State Warriors are in Memphis taking on the Grizzlies for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Draymond Green got ejected for a flagrant 2 foul.

The ejection was very questionable, and most people think that it was outrageous and he should not have been thrown out.

After the ejection, Ayesha Curry (Steph's wife) sent out a tweet with an emoji.

The Warriros are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to their two seasons without the playoffs, they had made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons and three NBA Championships during that span.

One of the biggest reasons for their struggles over the last two seasons were injuries.

Curry missed most of the 2020 season, while Klay Thompson missed the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Thompson is now back after missing such a large period of time (he returned to the lineup for the first time in two years in January).

As for the Grizzlies, they are a young team but have experience after making the NBA Playoffs last year.

Not to mention they were also the second seed in the Western Conference this season, so they have a home-court advantage in the series against the Warriors.

