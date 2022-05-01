WATCH: Draymond Green Ejected For Flagrant 2 Foul
The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee taking on the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Warriros star Draymond Green got ejected.
The three-time NBA Champion got called for a flagrant 2 foul, which is an automatic ejection from the game and a tough blow to the Warriors who have been off to a rough start in Memphis.
The Warriors came into the series after beating the Denver Nuggets in five games.
This is the first time that the Warriors have been in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
Klay Thompson had missed the last two seasons, and now that he is back there is no question his impact has made the team much better.
Prior to their two-year drought without Thompson and the playoffs, they had made five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three titles in that span.
As for the Grizzlies, this is a young team, but they also have experience after making the playoffs last season where they lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round.
