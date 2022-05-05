WATCH: Draymond Green Flips Off Fans In Game 2

Draymond Green was seen flipping off fans in Game 2 between the Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Tennessee.

The Golden State Warriros were in Memphis taking on the Grizzlies for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening.

During the game, Draymond Green injured his eye and had to go to the locker room.

As Green was entering the tunnel, he was seen flipping off fans in the arena.

The series has been an intense one so far, because in Game 1 Green got ejected for a questionable flagrant 2 foul call and the games have been super close.

The Grizzlies had a chance to win Game 1 at the buzzer, but Ja Morant missed the shot so the Warriors took a 1-0 series lead.

In Game 2, the Grizzlies pulled off a 106-101 win, and now they are headed on the road to Golden State for Games 3 and 4.

The win in Game 2 was massive, because now they do not have to go to the Chase Center in an 0-2 hole.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball