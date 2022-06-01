Draymond Green's Major Reflection Before Game 1 Of The Finals

Draymond Green's Wild Reflection Before Game 1 Of The Finals
On Wednesday, All-Star forward Draymond Green met with the media, before the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in California.
Green had an incredible reflection of what the franchise was during his rookie season before they became the dynasty that they are.
"I remember walking downtown Oakland, giving away tickets to the game as a rookie for one of our team activations or community things that you have to do," Green said.
The Warriors have been to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight years, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that span.
Prior to their dynasty, they had been a franchise that had endured a lot of losing.
From 2008-12, they missed the playoffs five times in a row, so that is obviously much different from how people today think of the franchise.
The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the Western Conference and advance to the Finals.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.