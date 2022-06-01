Draymond Green's Major Reflection Before Game 1 Of The Finals

Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Wild Reflection Before Game 1 Of The Finals

On Wednesday, Draymond Green met with the media before the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida.

Green had an incredible reflection of what the franchise was during his rookie season before they became the dynasty that they are.  

"I remember walking downtown Oakland, giving away tickets to the game as a rookie for one of our team activations or community things that you have to do," Green said.  

The Warriors have been to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight years, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that span.   

Prior to their dynasty, they had been a franchise that had endured a lot of losing. 

From 2008-12, they missed the playoffs five times in a row, so that is obviously much different from how people today think of the franchise.  

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the Western Conference and advance to the Finals. 

