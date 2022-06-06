Draymond Green's Quote About Steph Curry And Kevin Durant After Game 2

Draymond Green met with the media after the Golden State Warriros beat the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Green spoke about how the offensive ran through Steph Curry even when Kevin Durant was on the team.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-88 to take Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at the Chase Center in California.

The win ties up the series at 1-1, and now the two teams will head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

After the game, Draymond Green met with the media and gave high praise for his teammate Steph Curry.

"When KD was here, our offense still started with Steph," Green said after Game 2. "That's the way it's gonna be."

Curry had 29 points, six rebounds and four assists in the big win.

As for Green, he finished is night with nine points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Game 3 of the series will be in Boston on Wednesday evening, and the winner will take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Related stories on NBA basketball