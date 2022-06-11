Draymond Green's Mom Sends Out A Viral Tweet During Game 4

On Friday night, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series with the Boston Celtics at 2-2.

Green had another tough game, and he scored just two points on 1/7 shooting from the field.

During the game, his mom sent out a tweet that has gone viral.

Green's mom: "Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!"

Game 5 of the series will be back in San Francisco at the Chase Center on Monday night.

The Warriors and Celtics are both 1-1 when playing at home in the series.

