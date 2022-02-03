Huge News About Heat-Spurs Game

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Miami Heat in Texas on Thursday night, and the game was supposed to begin at 8:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

However, due to inclement weather in Texas, the game will begin at 7:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

The NBA's announcement can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.

The tweet said: "The Miami Heat @ San Antonio Spurs game tonight will now start at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm local due to pending inclement weather in San Antonio."

The Heat come into the game with a 32-20 record in the 52 games that they've played, which has them as the second seed in the east.

As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the west with a 19-33 record in 52 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball