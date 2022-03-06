Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted About Coach K

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted About Coach K

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets quote tweeted a tweet from Duke Men's Basketball.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets quote tweeted a tweet from Duke Men's Basketball.

On Saturday, Kyrie Irving quote tweeted a tweet from Duke Men's Basketball about head coach Mike Krzyzewski, and the tweet from Irving can be seen embedded below.  

Krzyzewski has been the head coach of Duke since 1980, and on Saturday he  coached his last home game ever.   

Irving played one season at Duke before being the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.   

In 11 games in college, Irving averaged 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.   

He has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets and is a an NBA Champion and a seven-time NBA All-Star. 

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_4992650_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted About Coach K

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar55 seconds ago
USATSI_17294519_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Move On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17760690_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago