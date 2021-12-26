Publish date:
Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Christmas
Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Christmas. The Brooklyn Nets are in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, but the All-Star forward has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols.
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Christmas, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The Nets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, but Durant has unfortunately been ruled out of the game due to health and safety protocols.
The Nets (like a lot of teams) have a lot of players in and out of the lineup, and have not even had Kyrie Irving play in any games yet this season.
However, they have still been the best team in the Eastern Conference with a 21-9 record in their first 30 games of the season.
Durant and James Harden (both former MVP's) have been able to make the Nets an elite team, and they appear as if they will be the team to beat the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.