Here's What Kevin Durant Said About The James Harden Trade
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets completed a trade that was centered around James Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers, and Ben Simmons going to the Nets.
Later in the day, the NBA All-Star draft was live on TNT, and Durant was one of the two captains (the other was LeBron James) to select the players for their All-Star team for the game in Cleveland later this month.
Durant was asked about the trade that sent Harden to Philadelphia, and his response can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA on TNT.
"I'm excited for our team," Durant said on TNT. "Looking forward to finishing the season out with these new group and these new players. Playoffs right around the corner, so we've gotta fast-track in to getting used to each other. I'm excited, I think everyone got what they wanted."
The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-27 record, and are in the middle of a 11-game losing streak.
Durant has been out since last month due to a knee injury.
