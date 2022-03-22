Skip to main content
WATCH: Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Shot In Jazz-Nets Game

Kevin Durant had an unbelievable shot in Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Utah Jazz on Monday night in New York at Barclays Center, and during the game Kevin Durant hit an outstanding shot.    

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Nets won the game 114-106 to advance to 38-34 on the season int he 72 games that they have played so far this season. 

They are now on a two-game winning streak, and 6-4 in the last ten games that they have played.   

Durant finished his night with a very impressive 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.      

The Nets will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies for their next game on Wednesday.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

