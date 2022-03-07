Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Made Major NBA History On Sunday

On Sunday, Kevin Durant made NBA history when he scored his 25,000th career point in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. Durant has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors during his legendary carer.

The Brooklyn Nets lost 126-120 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, but during the game Kevin Durant made NBA history. 

He has now scored over 25,000 points in his career, which only 22 other players have ever done. 

Durant is in the 14th season of his career, and he is a two-time NBA Champion and 12-time NBA All-Star.   

He was the second overall pick out of Texas in the 2007 NBA Draft, and has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019.  

The Nets fell to 32-33 with the loss, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are on a four-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

