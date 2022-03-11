Skip to main content
Watch Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Crossover In Nets-76ers Game

Kevin Durant had an incredible crossover in Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets won the game 129-100.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 on Thursday evening in Pennsylvania, and during the game Kevin Durant had an incredible crossover.  

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

Durant played 32 minutes, and had 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block.   

The Nets have now won two games in a row after beating the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the week.  

They are 34-33 on the season in 67 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

At one point this season, they had been one of the best teams in the conference, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them falling down in the standings. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

