Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About Jay-Z

Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about rapper Jay-Z on Wednesday, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The tweet has gone viral on Twitter with over 25,000 retweets and 127,000 likes.

Durant plays for the Brooklyn Nets, and ironically Jay-Z used to be a part-owner of the Nets when they were in New Jersey and Brooklyn.

This season, Durant has been playing some of the best basketball in his entire career.

The former Texas star is averaging 29.7 points per game on over 52% shooting from the field and over 38% shooting from the three-point range.

The Nets are also the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 21-9 record in 30 games, and have done all of this without even having All-Star guard Kyrie Irving in any games yet this season.

