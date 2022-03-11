Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

Kevin Durant spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevin Durant spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 on Thursday evening, and after the game Kevin Durant spoke to the media.    

A clip of what Durant said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.  

Durant played 32 minutes in the game, and had 25 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. 

He also had two steals and one block on the defensive end. 

The Nets won their second straight game, which now has them as 34-33 on the season in 67 games.  

They are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall, but they improved to an impressive 21-15 in the 36 games that they have played on the road. 

Earlier in the season they had been one of the best teams in the east, but they went on an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star Break. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17005471_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar33 seconds ago
USATSI_17868451_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant And Joel Embiid Exchange Words

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17868448_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Owner Of The Nets Tweeted After They Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17134936_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_16013268_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Hornets-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17195158_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17295201_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago