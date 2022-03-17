Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening. The tweet was about Kyrie Irving, who went off for 60 points.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Orlando Magic by a score of 150-108 on Tuesday night in Florida, and Kyrie Irving exploded for 60 points (41 in the first half).  

After the game, All-Star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about his teammate, which can be seen in the post that is embedded below.  

Durant's tweet said: "ATTN: Eleven taught another class tonight. Please review the film if you haven’t…"    

As of Wednesday night, the post has over 64,000 likes.             

The Nets also won their fourth straight game, and are now 36-33 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.       

Currently, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.     

On Wednesday night, they will host the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center. 

