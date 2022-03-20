Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center on Friday night by a score of 128-123, and Kevin Durant went off for 38 points, six rebonds and six assists.

After the game, the 2014 NBA MVP spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The Nets win improved them to 37-34 in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 15-19 in the 34 games that they have played at home at Barclays Center this season.

