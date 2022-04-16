LOOK: Fan Chains Themselves To Basket In Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game 1

Skip to main content

VIRAL: Fan Chains Themselves To Basket In Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game 1

During Game 1 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, a fan chained themselves to the basket.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 130-117 on Saturday afternoon in Tennessee for Game 1. 

During the game, a fan chained themselves to a basket, and the pictures of what happened were relayed by Bleacher Report.

The Timberwolves took a 1-0 series lead, and they will play Game 2 in Tennessee on Tuesday evening. 

