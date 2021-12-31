Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Exchanging Words With Joel Embiid
    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Exchanging Words With Joel Embiid

    During the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid exchanged words, and Durant was asked after the game about what happened.
    During the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid exchanged words, and Durant was asked after the game about what happened.

    The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 110-102 on Thursday evening, and during the game All-Stars Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid got into a heated exchange. 

    The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

    After the game, Durant was asked about the exchange, and the clip of the responses can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.  

    "We just respect each other so much that natural competitive fire I guess comes out," Durant said.  

    "Hell no," Durant said when asked if Embiid said anything that crossed the line. "He didn't really say nothing. I think I just was turnt up." 

    The Nets fell to 23-10 with the loss, and the 76ers improved to 19-16 with the win. 

