VIRAL: Kristaps Porzingis Thew Down A Dunk On LeBron James
The Washington Wizards defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening in D.C. by a score of 127-119.
During the game, Kristaps Porzingis threw down a massive dunk on LeBron James, and the clip (which has nearly 500,000 views) can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Wizards improved to 30-40 with the win, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have been flip flopping with the New York Knicks for the 11 and 12 spot in the conference.
As for the Lakers, they fell to 30-41, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Porzingis finished his night with 27 points, three rebounds and five assists.
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.