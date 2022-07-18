Opinion: 76ers Should Sign Dwight Howard

NBA free agency began on June 30, and on July 18, eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is still a free agent.

Howard spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, which was his third tenure with the franchise.

He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per contest.

I believe that the Philadelphia 76ers should sign him.

Why The 76ers?

The 76ers were the worst rebounding team in the NBA last season at 49.2 rebounds per game.

Howard played for the 76ers in 2021 and averaged 8.1 rebounds per game.

Therefore, he has played with a lot of the players on the roster.

James Harden was not on the team when he was there, but he spent several seasons with Harden on the Houston Rockets.

Being available this late in the free agency period likely means that the NBA Champion will be available for a minimum contract, which would be a low risk move for the 76ers.

Howard will turn 37-years-old during the regular season, so he is not the dominant player that he once was, but he is still capable of giving serviceable minutes off the bench any night.

The 76ers had Andre Drummond last season, but he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that brought them Harden (he's now signed with the Chicago Bulls).

Therefore, Howard could come right back in to replace Drummond, who essentially replaced him the season prior.

As for the team, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.