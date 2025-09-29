Dwight Howard Feels Inspired by Longtime NBA Veteran
Dwight Howard is a basketball legend. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.
Despite being in legendary company, Howard still feels inspired by current NBA veteran Al Horford. Howard expressed that on Sunday night.
via @DwightHoward: Al Horford inspiring me man ! Same higschool class and he still going
Howard’s comments came shortly after the Warriors reportedly agreed to terms on a future deal with the veteran center.
Currently, Golden State’s front office is negotiating a deal with the restricted free agent, Jonathan Kuminga.
While Kuminga has the qualifying offer on the table, he’s searching for a multi-year deal. The Warriors reportedly offered multiple contracts, but the lack of flexibility on the final seasons of the deal has made it difficult for Kuminga’s camp to accept.
As a result, the discussions are going down to the wire. In the meantime, the Warriors are making commitments to several free agents as they head into training camp this week. Horford, 39, will be the team’s new center addition when they are able to come to terms on a new deal.
Howard’s resume contains more personal accomplishments than Horford’s. He’s an NBA Champion, eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, five-time All-Defensive, and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
Horford has an NBA Championship, five All-Star appearances, an All-NBA nod, and an All-Defensive nod.
But Howard appreciates the longevity. They entered the NBA at different times. Howard was the top pick in 2004, skipping college and going straight for the league. Horford went to the University of Florida, playing three seasons for the Gators before getting drafted third overall.
Howard’s final run in the NBA was his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-2022. That year, he played in 60 games, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Since then, Horford has averaged over 60 appearances in the following seasons, even winning his first championship with the Celtics in 2024.
The expectation is that Horford will continue playing a key role in the NBA with the Warriors. While the terms of his upcoming deal are unclear, Horford seems to be on pace to lock in a multi-year deal, suggesting the 39-year-old big man could have more time in him.
While Howard has spent the past couple of seasons searching for a way back into the NBA, teams don't seem to be calling at this point, leaving the superstar big man to have to think about officially retiring soon.