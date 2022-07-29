Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard was at a WWE tryout in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 28 (Arash Markazi shared the videos).

Markazi: "Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day."

Markazi: "Dwight Howard didn’t just cut this one promo and leave. He’s been here for hours. He’s now cutting promos with the other attendees at the WWE Tryout in Nashville."

Markazi: "Dwight Howard just met Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who is in charge of WWE creative and EVP of Talent Relations."

Markazi: "Dwight Howard spent about five hours at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he’s going to be ringside at SummerSlam on Saturday. He said he’s serious about joining the WWE. He was asking coaches and attendees how to properly take a bump in the ring and do other moves."

Markazi also added that Howard was there again on July 29 for the final day.

Markazi: "UPDATE: Dwight Howard is back for the final day of the WWE Tryout in Nashville. He’s going to help one group with their promo today."

The 36-year-old just finished his 18th year in the NBA, and he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is one of the greatest players of all-time, and he has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.

He is currently a free agent.