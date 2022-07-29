Skip to main content
What? 8x NBA All-Star Was At A WWE Tryout

What? 8x NBA All-Star Was At A WWE Tryout

Dwight Howard was at a WWE tryout on July 28, according to Arash Markazi. Howard is an eight-time NBA All-Star, and he has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard was at a WWE tryout in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 28 (Arash Markazi shared the videos). 

Markazi: "Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day."

Markazi: "Dwight Howard didn’t just cut this one promo and leave. He’s been here for hours. He’s now cutting promos with the other attendees at the WWE Tryout in Nashville."

Markazi: "Dwight Howard just met Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who is in charge of WWE creative and EVP of Talent Relations."

Markazi: "Dwight Howard spent about five hours at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he’s going to be ringside at SummerSlam on Saturday. He said he’s serious about joining the WWE. He was asking coaches and attendees how to properly take a bump in the ring and do other moves."

Markazi also added that Howard was there again on July 29 for the final day. 

Markazi: "UPDATE: Dwight Howard is back for the final day of the WWE Tryout in Nashville. He’s going to help one group with their promo today."

The 36-year-old just finished his 18th year in the NBA, and he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers. 

He is one of the greatest players of all-time, and he has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.

He is currently a free agent.  

 

USATSI_10724495_168388303_lowres
News

Dwight Howard Was At A WWE Tryout

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel8 minutes ago
USATSI_18060010_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Star Sends Out Intriguing Tweet

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Friday

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_18186509_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Ja Morant's VIRAL Tweet On Thursday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17218508_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Sent Out 4 Tweets On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18119103_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Tweeted 5 Things On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_7521302_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Eric Paschall Signs With Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12376549_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Brian Windhorst Speaks On LeBron James' Future

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago