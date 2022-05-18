Here's What Dwyane Wade Tweeted After Game 1

Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet after Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics by a score of 118-107 on Tuesday night to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet during the evening.

Wade's tweet said: "My brother is playing beautiful basketball! It’s a joy to watch."

Jimmy Butler exploded for 41 points, and was doing it all as he also had four steals and three blocks during the big win.

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they now have a 1-0 lead over the Celtics with Game 2 being played back in Florida on Thursday night.

Wade is one of the best players to ever wear a Heat jersey as he won three titles with the franchise.

The first one came when he was young, and played with Shaquille O’Neal, while the next two came when they formed a big-three of Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Wade.

The Heat are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons (they beat the Celtics in the 2020 Conference Finals).

