Dylan Harper’s NBA Rookie of the Year Chances Take an Early Hit
The NBA’s second-overall pick is dealing with a notable injury.
Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs went down with a calf injury on Sunday night, and his future availability instantly went into question.
As the Spurs prepared to fire up the second half against the Phoenix Suns, the team ruled out its star rookie as Harper was dealing with a calf injury.
It wasn’t just a matter of the Spurs simply being cautious for a game. Harper was truly dealing with a setback, and added worry to the matter when he was spotted in a walking boot while using crutches while leaving the arena on Sunday night. At that point, the Spurs rookie’s status moving forward went into question.
Harper Lands an Initial Timeline
via @ShamsCharania: San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper has suffered a left calf strain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, sources tell ESPN. MRI on Monday revealed Harper avoided a significant absence.
Missing multiple weeks is unfortunate, but the Spurs seem to be breathing a sigh of relief, which offers a sense that the injury seemed more severe at the time. Still, Harper’s absence is unfortunate for the Spurs’ thinning backcourt and bench unit.
On a solo note, Harper’s Rookie of the Year chances take a big hit.
Heading into the season, anticipating a day-one rotational role, Harper’s odds of winning Rookie of the Year might not have been the highest, but they were up there. According to FanDuel’s lines on Monday night, Harper has the sixth-best line.
The Spurs’ rookie is trailing Memphis Grizzlies’ Cedric Coward, Washington Wizards’ Tre Johnson, Charlotte Hornets’ Kon Knueppel, Philadelphia 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe, and the No.1 pick from the Dallas Mavericks, Cooper Flagg.
Leading up to Sunday’s action, Harper appeared in five games for the Spurs. He averaged 14.4 points on 48 percent shooting. From deep, he shot 35 percent, taking 2.8 attempts per game. He also posted averages of 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
There isn’t a clear timeline in place for Harper, but it’s apparent that he will miss a chunk of time. Soon, the Spurs will see how much of an impact the rookie’s absence makes. San Antonio returns to the court for their next matchup on Wednesday to face the Los Angeles Lakers.
