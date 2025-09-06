Dylan Harper’s Setback Extends Troubling NBA Rookie Trend
Dylan Harper’s rookie season could be affected at the start due to an early injury setback.
The San Antonio Spurs guard reportedly suffered a partial tear in his left thumb while undergoing an offseason workout at the Spurs’ facility this week.
via @ShamsCharania: San Antonio Spurs No. 2 pick Dylan Harper underwent surgery Friday to repair a partially torn ligament in his left thumb that he suffered in a workout Wednesday, and the hope is Harper will be ready for the season opener Oct. 22 in Dallas, sources tell ESPN.
According to the San Antonio Express-News, Harper is “unlikely” to play in the preseason. As far as the season-opener goes, that’s still a possibility, according to multiple reports.
The Spurs’ preseason begins exactly one month from Saturday. San Antonio will play a non-NBA opponent, the Guangzhou Loong Lions.
The Miami Heat will serve as their first NBA opponent this year on October 8. The Spurs then take on the Utah Jazz, before closing out the preseason with a two-game stretch against the Indiana Pacers.
Preseason is most valuable to the young guys and the roster hopefuls. While Harper is already expected to play a role within the Spurs’ rotation, the preseason would serve as a valuable opportunity for him to get his feet wet at the NBA level, without it having an effect on the record.
Unfortunately, Harper continues a concerning trend this week.
NBA Rookies Suffer Setbacks
Shortly before the Harper news broke, the NBA learned that Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Thomas Sorber suffered an ACL injury.
During his workout at the Thunder’s facility, Sorber experienced the setback and was deemed out for the year once he got his diagnosis. While Sorber’s setback sparks an unfortunate trend, the Spurs aren’t dealing with a similar timeline.
Barring any additional setbacks between early September and late October, Harper has a good chance at hitting the road to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on October 22. If not, then the October 24 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans could be in play.
Coming out of Rutgers, Harper was the No. 2 pick in the NBA, following Cooper Flagg. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in 29 matchups during the 2024-2025 NCAA season.
Although there were questions about Harper's fit on the Spurs ahead of the draft, the team is confident he'll get a chance to earn immediate minutes and make a difference as they enter a criticial season.