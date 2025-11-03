Dylan Harper Update is Alarming for Spurs
Dylan Harper left the court for the San Antonio Spurs early on Sunday night.
As the Spurs struggled against the Phoenix Suns, the rookie guard suffered an apparent calf injury while playing defense. Before the Spurs took the court for the second half, Harper was ruled out for the rest of the game.
The rookie’s night ended after just 11 minutes of action. During his shift off the bench, Harper produced 12 points, while shoting 62 percent from the field.
The setback got slightly more concerning on Sunday night, as the guard reportedly left the arena with a walking boot and crutches.
via @Mikecwright: Dylan Harper was leaving arena in a walking boot with crutches.
The Spurs Facing Major Adversity Early
The Spurs have been one of the top teams in the tough Western Conference early on. Everything has been clicking as they entered Sunday’s matchup with a 5-0 record.
A quiet Victor Wembanyama showing led the Spurs to struggle against the Suns. After taking on a 130-118 loss, the Spurts dropped to 5-1 on the year. They are comfortable due to their record, but the Harper injury has to make them feel uneasy.
In the NBA, seasons can go south really quickly. The Spurs found that out last season, when they fell totally out of the playoff picture once Victor Wembanyama came off the court for the back-half of the year as he dealt with health concerns.
The Spurs still have a strong core as long as players like Wembanyama and Stephon Castle remain healthy, but the once-rich backcourt is losing depth at an alarming pace.
De’Aaron Fox has yet to take the court for the Spurs this season. The veteran star is dealing with a hamstring issue, which is expected to keep him out for a bit longer.
All eyes are now placed on Harper. Leading up to Sunday’s action, Harper came off the bench for the Spurs’ first five games. Seeing the court for roughly 25 minutes, Harper shot 48 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc, posting averages of 14.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds.
The league’s second-overall pick could potentially be out for an extended period. The Spurs are already facing a tough challenge early on.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.