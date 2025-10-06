Dyson Daniels Contract Update Should Have NBA Teams on Alert
The Atlanta Hawks have an important contract decision to make regarding Dyson Daniels.
Heading into the final season of his current contract, Daniels is likely to garner long-term offers from the Hawks, as they have benefited from his two-way value since he came on board.
However, those contract talks are reportedly gaining little steam so far.
via Jake Fischer of The Stein Line: I’m hearing there's indeed some distance between Dyson Daniels and the Hawks in the early stages of these negotiations. The Hawks, on one hand, could certainly take the stance that they have yet to see how effective Daniels can be in a playoff environment given his past shooting inconsistencies.
The Key Factor Going Against Daniels
The regular season and the playoffs are two different beasts.
Daniels doesn’t have any experience in the latter scenario. Being in the NBA since 2022-2023, Daniels has played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Hawks. In his first two years with the Pelicans, Daniels’ team couldn’t crack the postseason.
With the Hawks last year, Daniels had a chance to play in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but Atlanta didn’t have what it takes to make the official tournament. On a personal level, Daniels earned the proper accolades to put him on a different level (NBA All-Defensive First Team, steals leader, and Most Improved Player). Without the postseason experience, though, Daniels still carries a large question mark early on.
Will Teams Shy Away From Looking to Lure In Daniels?
In short, probably not. There are very few sure-thing signings in the NBA.
A player with playoff experience might get a big contract, but if they don’t have a championship on their resume, the question about what their NBA Finals value could be would still be in play.
Being that Daniels is just 22, he’s still in the early stages of his career, which shouldn’t be pinned against him in negotiations. If Daniels doesn’t gain traction in discussions with the Hawks, there will surely be a team out there that is willing to make an intriguing enough offer.
Last season, Daniels appeared in 76 games (all starts). In 33.8 minutes of action, Daniels averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.0 steals per game. He made 49 percent of his shots from the field and drained 34 percent of his threes.
If the Hawks can't get something done later this month, Daniels will be on pace to become a restricted free agent next summer.