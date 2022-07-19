Early Look At 2022-23 NBA Rookie Of The Year Odds

With NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada coming to an end recently, the NBA now enters a quiet period of the offseason in which very little will be happening.

Teams around the league continue to monitor what is going on with the Brooklyn Nets in regards to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as well as fill out the end of their benches with minimum-like contract players in free agency, but overall, the back-end of July and month of August are usually pretty calm for the NBA.

As a result, it is never too early for fans to begin speculating and with Summer League on everyone’s minds right now, Rookie of the Year talk has already begun.

Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr., the three top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft all showed up and played well in Summer League, but what about the rest of this year’s rookie class?

There are plenty of talented players that are already working hard this offseason to try and prove themselves during their first season in this league.

We saw this out in Las Vegas and while the top three guys certainly generate a lot of buzz, there are quite a few names in the running for Rookie of the Year very early on.

Here are the current 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year odds, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic): +330

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder): +420

Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings): +650

Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets): +700

Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons): +800

Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers): +1200

Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers): +2700

Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans): +3000

Johnny Davis (Washington Wizards): +3300

Jaden Hardy (Dallas Mavericks): +4000

Ousmane Dieng (Oklahoma City Thunder): +4200

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder): +4200

Ochai Agbaji (Cleveland Cavaliers): +4200

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons): +4200

Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets): +4500

Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs): +5500

AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks): +5500

Malaki Branham (San Antonio Spurs): +6500

Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat): +6500

Tari Eason (Houston Rockets): +10000

Dalen Terry (Chicago Bulls): +10000

Jake LaRavia (Memphis Grizzlies): +10000

MarJon Beauchamp (Milwaukee Bucks): +10000

TyTy Washington (Houston Rockets): +13000

Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets): +18000

Paolo Banchero (+330) and Chet Holmgren (+420) lead the pack in terms of having the best odds early on to win the 2022 Rookie of the Year award, but Keegan Murray (+650) is a very attractive pick right now, especially given his higher odds.

Murray was recently named the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League MVP after averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and shooting 50.0% from the floor, 40.0% from three-point range in four total games.

This is a small sample size, but the Sacramento Kings are going to be doing everything they can to make the playoffs this upcoming year and Murray figures to be a huge part of their plans next to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Looking a little bit further down the list at possible long-shots to win Rookie of the Year, Jaden Ivey (+800) and Bennedict Mathurin (+1200) both find themselves in intriguing situations.

Ivey could very well establish himself as the clearcut No. 2 option for the Detroit Pistons alongside Cade Cunningham early on in his career and with his explosive scoring abilities, it is not hard to believe that Jaden Ivey will finish inside the Top-5 in terms of scoring amongst all rookies during the 2022-23 season.

For the Indiana Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin had a very strong showing in Summer League and they truly believe that he can be their next best star. Tyrese Haliburton is the No. 1 option in Indiana, but Mathurin figures to earn a starting spot inthe rotation, leading to him seeing upwards of 30 minutes per game and possibly more.

Keegan Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey and Bennedict Mathurin are my five way-too-early top picks to win the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year award, in that order.