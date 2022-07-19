Early Look At 2022-23 NBA Rookie Of The Year Odds
With NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada coming to an end recently, the NBA now enters a quiet period of the offseason in which very little will be happening.
Teams around the league continue to monitor what is going on with the Brooklyn Nets in regards to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as well as fill out the end of their benches with minimum-like contract players in free agency, but overall, the back-end of July and month of August are usually pretty calm for the NBA.
As a result, it is never too early for fans to begin speculating and with Summer League on everyone’s minds right now, Rookie of the Year talk has already begun.
Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr., the three top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft all showed up and played well in Summer League, but what about the rest of this year’s rookie class?
There are plenty of talented players that are already working hard this offseason to try and prove themselves during their first season in this league.
We saw this out in Las Vegas and while the top three guys certainly generate a lot of buzz, there are quite a few names in the running for Rookie of the Year very early on.
Here are the current 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year odds, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:
- Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic): +330
- Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder): +420
- Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings): +650
- Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets): +700
- Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons): +800
- Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers): +1200
- Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers): +2700
- Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans): +3000
- Johnny Davis (Washington Wizards): +3300
- Jaden Hardy (Dallas Mavericks): +4000
- Ousmane Dieng (Oklahoma City Thunder): +4200
- Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder): +4200
- Ochai Agbaji (Cleveland Cavaliers): +4200
- Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons): +4200
- Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets): +4500
- Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs): +5500
- AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks): +5500
- Malaki Branham (San Antonio Spurs): +6500
- Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat): +6500
- Tari Eason (Houston Rockets): +10000
- Dalen Terry (Chicago Bulls): +10000
- Jake LaRavia (Memphis Grizzlies): +10000
- MarJon Beauchamp (Milwaukee Bucks): +10000
- TyTy Washington (Houston Rockets): +13000
- Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets): +18000
Paolo Banchero (+330) and Chet Holmgren (+420) lead the pack in terms of having the best odds early on to win the 2022 Rookie of the Year award, but Keegan Murray (+650) is a very attractive pick right now, especially given his higher odds.
Murray was recently named the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League MVP after averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and shooting 50.0% from the floor, 40.0% from three-point range in four total games.
This is a small sample size, but the Sacramento Kings are going to be doing everything they can to make the playoffs this upcoming year and Murray figures to be a huge part of their plans next to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Looking a little bit further down the list at possible long-shots to win Rookie of the Year, Jaden Ivey (+800) and Bennedict Mathurin (+1200) both find themselves in intriguing situations.
Ivey could very well establish himself as the clearcut No. 2 option for the Detroit Pistons alongside Cade Cunningham early on in his career and with his explosive scoring abilities, it is not hard to believe that Jaden Ivey will finish inside the Top-5 in terms of scoring amongst all rookies during the 2022-23 season.
For the Indiana Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin had a very strong showing in Summer League and they truly believe that he can be their next best star. Tyrese Haliburton is the No. 1 option in Indiana, but Mathurin figures to earn a starting spot inthe rotation, leading to him seeing upwards of 30 minutes per game and possibly more.
Keegan Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey and Bennedict Mathurin are my five way-too-early top picks to win the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year award, in that order.