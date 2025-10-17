East Contender Labeled Likeliest LeBron James Trade Destination
LeBron James is entering the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
There hasn’t been any smoke surrounding a potential trade, but it’s never totally out of the question for a veteran on the last leg of his deal to get moved in today’s NBA.
If there was a scenario where the Lakers shopped LeBron around the league, two NBA analysts pegged the New York Knicks as his likeliest destination.
“If it was a straight trade you always think New York potentially, I think the Knicks, they do have the contracts, whether it be the Towns deal, OG, and Bridges, whatever that group, I think would probably lean back towards New York,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently said.
“Yeah, I think I'd say the Knicks for sure,” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor agreed. “I mean, I'd say Knicks number one, and then everybody else, if he were to be traded midseason, the Knicks makes sense, for salary purposes, for roster fit purposes, for what they could desire, what they feel like they might need to take a leap. So I'd say the Knicks also for LeBron.”
There was a point in time when LeBron considered making a move to New York. Following his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James was a high-profile free agent for the third time in his career.
At the time, several teams were planning to make a big for LeBron. The Knicks were on his rumored shortlist of potential destinations, as were the Philadelphia 76ers. A return to the Cleveland Cavaliers wasn’t ruled out either. However, it was clear the Lakers were by far the frontrunners. That’s where LeBron ultimately ended up.
It took a few seasons for it to click, but Lebron and the Lakers won the NBA championship in 2020. At this point, that remains LeBron James’ last title run, as the Lakers haven’t been back on the NBA Finals stage since.
The 2025-2026 season will mark LeBron’s eighth year with the Lakers. Over the summer, he picked up his player option to remain with the team. Heading into the new year, LeBron is dealing with an injury, which is expected to keep his sidelined until mid-November at the earliest.
Some recent rumors have stated that LeBron will be “monitoring” the Lakers’ situation throughout the year, which suggests that a mid-season trade shouldn’t be ruled out. However, it’s way too early to bank on the multi-time MVP switching sides during the final season of his contract.
However, if LeBron does reach the point where he asks out, the Knicks are always star-hunting. It doesn’t seem likely, but it’s hard to consider that scenario totally far-fetched.