Eastern Conference Finals Schedule, With Gametimes, TV, Point Spread, Results
The matchup is set for the Eastern Conference finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, with the top-seeded Boston Celtics taking on the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics have cruised through the first two rounds in eerily similar fashion. They beat both the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, ironically losing at home in Game 2 in both series. They won their four first-round meetings against Miami by an average of 22 points per game. Their four wins against Cleveland were by an average of 15 points.
Indiana has had to work a little harder. The Pacers upset the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the first round, and then needed seven games to dispatch the No. 2-seeded New York Knicks, winning 130-109 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
The Pacers have a quick turnaround, with the conference finals starting on Tuesday night. Boston has had six days of rest, and it's likely that will have an effect on Game 1.
Boston won the regular season series with Indiana, going 2-0 in Boston, and 1-2 in Indianapolis. Indiana's 122-112 win on Dec. 4 was in in the quarterfinals of the inaugural Play-In Tournament.
Here's the schedule for the best-of-seven series:
- GAME 1: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, Tuesday (May 21), 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. TV: ESPN and ESPN2. Point Spread: Boston is a 10-point favorite according to the Fanduel.com gambling website. The over/under is 221.5.
- GAME 2: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, Thursday (May 23), 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. TV: ESPN
- GAME 3: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, Saturday (May 25), 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. TV: ABC
- GAME 4: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, Monday (May 27), 8 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. TV: ESPN and ESPN2
- GAME 5 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, Wednesday (May 29), 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. TV: ESPN
- GAME 6 (if necessary): Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, Friday (May 31), 8 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. TV: ESPN
- GAME 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, Sunday (June 2), 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. TV: ESPN
