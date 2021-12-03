Ejected? Watch This Player Get Thrown Out Of The Bulls-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-115 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, on Thursday evening.

During the game, veteran forward Taj Gibson was ejected in the first quarter.

With the Knicks trailing 22-13, Gibson was called for an offensive foul.

He disagreed with the call, and let his feelings be known to the official. He was given two technical fouls, which leads to an automatic ejection.

The full clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Gibson played for the Bulls for part of eight seasons to begin his career, and since then has been on the Thunder, Timberwolves and for the last three seasons, the Knicks.

He is 36-years-old and this is his 13th season in the NBA.

