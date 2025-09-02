Encouraging Victor Wembanyama Update Surfaces From NBA Insider
Victor Wembanyama’s 2024-2025 NBA season ended in shocking fashion.
Following a six-game road trip for the San Antonio Spurs, the superstar big man was ruled out for the remainder of the season. When the Spurs returned from the break in February, Wembanyama began his long recovery from a blood clot.
The 21-year-old All-Star currently doesn’t have a timeline in place for his return, but an NBA insider dropped a promising update on the center on Monday.
via Marc Stein, ‘The Stein Line’: “Wemby, of course, hasn't played in game conditions since February, when his All-Star sophomore season in San Antonio came to an abrupt end due to a blood clot. Yet I'm told he played in some recent fullcourt runs at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles and, just so you know, is said to have looked quite stellar.”
A healthy Wembanyama would’ve likely been suited up for France and joining fellow NBA stars like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic on the EuroBasket stage to represent the league.
Unfortunately, the February setback is still keeping Wembanyama limited. He’s making progress, but the timeline for his return is still very much unclear.
The Impact of the Absence
Without Wembanyama, the Spurs will struggle mightily to reach their expectations. At this point, San Antonio is seen as a team that will soon turn a rebuild around. The former first-overall pick is key to that happening, though.
When Wembanyama entered the NBA as the first-overall pick in 2023, he appeared in 71 games. Averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks, Wembanyama was the clear-cut Rookie of the Year. He also earned All-Defensive and was nearly named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
In season two, Wembanyama improved everywhere. He averaged more points, rebounds, and blocks, while improving his shooting to 48 percent from the field and 35 percent from three on 8.8 attempts per game. For the first time in his career, he was an All-Star.
Last season, the Spurs finished 13th in the Western Conference. They trailed the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers with a 34-48 record.
While there was an improvement from the previous season, the Spurs’ loss of Wembanyama midway through the year halted their momentum. Wembanyama seems to be on the right path to getting back on the court in full swing soon, but the star center’s status is not clear just yet.