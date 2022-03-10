Eric Gordon's Move On LeBron James Is Going Viral
Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets had an incredible move on LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers that is going viral.
The Houston Rockets are playing the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas on Wednesday evening, and during the game Eric Gordon had an incredible move on Lebron James.
The play, which is going viral, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Rockets came into the game as one of the worst teams in the NBA, and the last place team in the Western Conference.
They have a 16-49 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season, and are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.
At home, they are 9-21 in the 30 games that they have played in Houston.
For years, they were a contender, but last season they traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.