Eric Gordon's Move On LeBron James Is Going Viral

The Houston Rockets are playing the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas on Wednesday evening, and during the game Eric Gordon had an incredible move on Lebron James.

The play, which is going viral, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Rockets came into the game as one of the worst teams in the NBA, and the last place team in the Western Conference.

They have a 16-49 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season, and are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

At home, they are 9-21 in the 30 games that they have played in Houston.

For years, they were a contender, but last season they traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

