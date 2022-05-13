Here's What Erik Spoelstra Said About Jimmy Butler After Game 6

Erik Spoelstra met with the media after the Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 on Thursday night.

The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90 on Thursday night, which means that they will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.

Jimmy Butler went off for 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.

After the game Erik Spoelstra met with the media and spoke highly about the All-Star shooting guard.

"When I say he's one of the ultimate competitors, I mean that, it's about winning to him," Spoelstra said of Butler.

The Heat are now headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in just three years.

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Butler signed with the Heat in the summer of 2019, and they have made the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons that he has been there.

They finished the 2022 regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball