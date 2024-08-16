ESPN Makes Prediction in WNBA Rookie of the Year Race
Now that the WNBA has officially returned after a month-long break for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the debate for Rookie of the Year between Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese rages on. This week, ESPN weighed in on the race for the prestigious award.
With the league returning, ESPN made 10 bold predictions for the second half of the WNBA season. Michael Voepel and Alexa Philippou are picking Clark to edge out Reese for the honor.
"When it comes to the Rookie of the Year race, though, it is challenging to compare them. Statistically, they play entirely different positions: Clark is a point guard, and Reese is a power forward. Clark has the responsibility of initiating offense, which will weigh more heavily with some voters," Voepel wrote.
"That said, guards — particularly point guards — traditionally have been undervalued for WNBA individual awards. Others will point to Reese's consistent production despite all the physical play in the paint. This is likely to be a race to the finish. For me, the edge right now goes to Clark, but both have made good cases and will continue to do so."
Both Clark and Reese have been sensational this year, setting multiple WNBA records in their first season.
Clark was the first rookie to record a double-double as a rookie in WNBA history. She also set the league's single-game assists record, dishing out 19 dimes in a game against the Dallas Wings.
Reese has been a double-double machine, recording 15 straight and shattering the league's record.
Clark s currently the league's assist leader, averaging 8.2 per contest. Reese is tied with A'ja Wilson as the WNBA's rebound leader, recording 12.0 per game.
It should be an interesting race for the rest of the season between the two rookie phenoms.