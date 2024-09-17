ESPN Makes Predictions for 2024 WNBA Awards
With the 2024 WNBA season coming to a close, ESPN's experts have revealed their predictions for the individual award winners. There's a consensus when it comes to MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year this season.
Three experts from the network — Kevin Pelton, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel — all made their predictions for the six individual awards the WNBA hands out after each season. The trio agreed on four awards but differentiated on Sixth Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.
Here's a rundown of ESPN's projections.
Unanimous selections
The three ESPN writers agreed on the selections for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. Here were their picks:
- Most Valuable Player (MVP): A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Rookie of the Year: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
- Defensive Player of the Year: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Coach of the Year: Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota Lynx
All of those seem like no-brainer selections.
Wilson is well on her way to her third league MVP award after becoming the first player in league history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in a season, setting the league's single-season scoring record. She's also averaging 27.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Clark was in a battle with Reese for Rookie of the Year, but pulled away following the Olympic break. She has set the WNBA's single-season assist record, the rookie scoring record and became the first rookie in league history to record a triple double. She's averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Collier continues to prove she's a lockdown defender this season. She's averaging 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest on the year. She's a two-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection.
Reeve has led the Lynx to a 29-9 record (through 38 games), the second-best mark in the league. Minnesota also won the Commissioner's Cup earlier in the 2024 season. Reeve is a three-time WNBA Coach of the Year winner.
Other awards
The only two individual that weren't unanimous among ESPN's writers were Sixth Player of the Year and Most Improved Player. Here's who the three experts predicted would claim those honors at the end of the 2024 WNBA season.
Sixth Player of the Year
- Pelton: Leonie Fiebich, New York Liberty
- Phillippou: Leonie Fiebich, New York Liberty
- Voepel: Tiffany Hayes, Las Vegas Aces
Most Improved Player
- Pelton: Bridget Carleton, Minnesota Lynx
- Phillippou: Chennedy Carter, Chicago Sky
- Voepel: DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut Sun