Skip to main content
ESPN Reveals Their Top-5 NBA Players For 2022-23 NBA Season

ESPN Reveals Their Top-5 NBA Players For 2022-23 NBA Season

On Friday, ESPN revealed their top-five players for the 2022-23 NBA season. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) make up the list. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) did not make the top five.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ranking who the best NBA players are is always a hot topic.

Unlike other sports, individual rankings are a lot easier to judge.

On Friday, ESPN completed their rankings of the top 100 players for the 2022-23 NBA season.

They finished by revealing their top five players for the upcoming season.

ESPN's Top 5 Players For The 2022-23 NBA Season:

  1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
  2. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
  3. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
  4. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
  5. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)

This is an intriguing list that many fans will probably take issue with.

For starters, LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) did not even crack the top five, and he is coming off a season where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

The Lakers did not have a good year (11th seed in the west), but James was still very clearly elite. 

ESPN ranked James sixth.

Another big name that did not crack the top five was Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets).

The 12-time NBA All-Star led a Nets team that got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

However, he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

Durant shot 51.8% from the field and the assists were a career-high.

He was one of the few bright spots for Brooklyn.

ESPN ranked him eighth.

Overall, there is no accurate way to determine these things because they are based on opinion.

Yet, Curry did lead his team to their fourth title in the last eight seasons, so one would think he would be in the top three. 

The first game of the 2022-23 regular season will take place between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on October 19. 

USATSI_17112951_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Where ESPN Ranked Devin Booker In Their Top-100 Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17579351_168388303_lowres
News

New Details Emerge Regarding Ime Udoka's Suspension From Boston Celtics

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18549490_168388303_lowres
News

ESPN Reveals Their Top-5 NBA Players For 2022-23 NBA Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14098553_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former North Carolina Tar Heels Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18548901_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Center To Miss 8-12 Weeks After Knee Surgery

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_4710482_168388303_lowres
News

John Stockton's Son Waived By NBA Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17382216_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Recent Nets And Bucks Player Signs With Pacers

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18331082_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar