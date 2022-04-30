Stephen A. Smith's Viral Rant About Kyrie Irving

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving on Friday. The Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs on Monday.

In addition, Kyrie Irving has been very active on Twitter in the recent days.

On Friday, ESPN's Stephen. A. Smith had a lot to say about Irving on First Take.

"We are witnessing one of the most delusional athletes in American history," Smith said on Friday. "He's lost, because he's so big on telling everybody else they're lost."

Irving signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and they have not been out of the second-round of the playoffs.

They lost in Game 7 of the second-round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks on their home floor last season, and then they got swept on their home floor by the Celtics this season.

Irving and his fellow All-Star teammate Kevin Durant are in the primes of their career, which is why there has been so much talk about their loss by fans and media.

People are also beginning to look at second-year head coach Steve Nash, and wondering if he is the man for the job going forward.