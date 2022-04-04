Skip to main content
Stephen A. Smith's Bold Pick To Win The MVP Award

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has a bold pick to win the NBA's MVP Award this season.  

The ESPN star is picking Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns to win the 2022 award (see photo in tweet that is embedded below).  

Everyone else on ESPN's NBA Countdown chose Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.   

Booker is averaging 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for the Suns, who are the best team in the NBA by a mile.   

They have a 62-16 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for Antetokounmpo, he has won the award two out of the last three seasons, and he is averaging 30.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. 

However, the Bucks have a much less impressive record (48-30). 

