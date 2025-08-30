EuroBasket: Germany Advances First With Big Help From NBA Players
Overseas at EuroBasket, three NBA players helped Germany become the first team to qualify for the knockout round this summer.
Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder is currently teamed up with an Orlando Magic duo that consists of Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva.
In the game that sealed the deal for Germany, Dennis Schroder produced a game-high 26 points against Lithuania. He helped his team secure a 107-88 victory.
Franz Wagner accounted for 24 points of his own, along with seven rebounds.
via @NBA: Franz Wagner drops 24 and leads Germany to 3-0 in group play! The first team heading to the @EuroBasket Round of 16 ✅
While Daniel Theis is currently outside of the NBA, the alum was recognized as the TCL Player of the Game, as he accounted for 23 points (9-9 FG) and six rebounds.
Last season, Schroder did a lot of moving around. He started the season with the Brooklyn Nets before getting traded to the Golden State Warriors after 23 games.
Following a 24-game run with the Warriors, Schroder was moved in the mega trade, which sent Jimmy Butler packing to the Warriors. Schroder ended up joining the Detroit Pistons for 28 games and a playoff run, which ended in the first round.
After EuroBasket, Schroder will embark on his first NBA season with the Sacramento Kings. The veteran guard completed a sign-and-trade at the start of free agency. He’s under contract for the next few seasons.
via @BasketNews_Com: THIS IS THE FIBA DENNIS SCHRODER WE ALL KNOW.. 🇩🇪🔥 #EuroBasket
As for the Magic players Da Silva and Wagner, they are gearing up for a big year in Orlando. Da Silva is heading into his second season after he played in 74 games as a rookie. The former 18th overall pick posted averages of seven points, three rebounds, and two assists last year.
Wagner, a former eighth-overall pick out of Michigan, is gearing up for his fifth year in the NBA. Last season, Wagner started all 60 games. He posted averages of 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while hitting on 46 percent of his shots from the field.
It won’t be long before Schroder and the Magic combo turn into NBA enemies once again, but for the time being, they are looking to make a run on the FIBA stage, with hopes of finishing the tournament on top. The knockout round begins on September 6.