EuroBasket Standout Drawing Interest From 3 NBA Teams, Insider Says
While plenty of eyes have been on NBA stars at EuroBasket, the tournament serves as an opportunity for international players to land on the NBA’s radar. It seems that the Israeli center Roman Sorkin has garnered interest from several teams.
The 29-year-old big man currently plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Ligat HaAl and EuroLeague.
Which NBA Teams Are Reportedly Showing Interest
- Portland Trail Blazers
- New York Knicks
- Miami Heat
via @IanBegley: After a strong showing in Eurobasket with Israeli National Team, Maccabi Tel Aviv PF/C Roman Sorkin has garnered interest from POR, NYK & MIA per league sources. Sorkin, under contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv was one top bigs in Euroleague last season.
Lately, the Knicks have been linked to a handful of guards. Ben Simmons reportedly lost interest in the Knicks, leaving New York to keep plenty of focus on Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet.
As for the Miami Heat, they were recently linked to their former second-round draft pick, Precious Achiuwa. While it seems the Heat are likely to keep Achiuwa waiting for a while if they do plan to bring him on, the recent New York Knicks forward doesn’t seem to be a high-priority target for Miami, considering they’ve reportedly taken a liking to Sorkin.
Sorkin is no stranger to playing in the U.S. He spent four years at Oregon, playing in the NCAA. He appeared in 74 games, with all but two of his appearances being off the bench.
Sorkin made 47 percent of his shots from the field and averaged 36 percent from three. Throughout his college career, Sorkin produced 2.5 points per game and came down with 1.2 rebounds per game.
Since 2017-2018, Sorkin has had stints with Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv. His run with the latter club has spanned the last three seasons.
Last year, he appeared in 32 games, averaging 22.9 minutes on the court. During that time, Sorkin produced 15.9 points per game, along with 6.1 rebounds per outing. He made 62 percent of his field goals.
At EuroBasket, Sorkin appeared in six games. He totaled 174 minutes of play. During that time, he averaged 16.5 points per game, making 51 percent of his shots from the field. From three, Sorkin attempted 3.7 shots per game, making 32 percent.
Along with his scoring, Sorkin averaged 6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.5 blocks at EuroBasket.