EuroBasket Upset Turns Into Another Viral Highlight for Knicks Player
Guerschon Yabusele has generated a handful of viral moments at EuroBasket this NBA offseason.
The New York Knicks forward’s recent moment made waves across the net after he told a journalist to quiet down during his postgame press conference.
“Hey, hey, we’re talking here,” Yabusele said. “Calm down. You’re the journalist—you’re not a player.”
Yabusele’s comments came after France lost in upset fashion against Georgia. Reports have speculated that the unnamed journalist was visibly rooting for France’s opponent, celebrating after the fact, which frustrated Yabusele as he was interrupted.
via @EuroHoopsNet: 😔🇫🇷 Guerschon Yabusele was annoyed with a Georgian journalist who was celebrating too loud #Eurobasket
A Round of 16 loss against Georgia put France out of contention on Sunday. During the matchup, Yabusele checked in 31 minutes.
During that time, Yabusele made just four of his 10 shots from the field, struggling from beyond the arc, making only one of his seven shots. He finished the game with 12 points on 40 percent shooting.
Along with his scoring, Yabusele generated three rebounds and three assists.
Throughout the six-game stretch, Yabusele totaled 164 minutes on the court. He posted averages of 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Yabusele averaged 64 percent from the field, and 31 percent from beyond the arc.
With focus going on the Knicks and his upcoming run in the NBA, Yabusele is looking forward to getting a follow-up campaign after his breakout year with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Following an impressive Olympic run with France, Yabusele appeared in 70 games for the Sixers last year (43 starts).
The veteran forward produced 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while seeing the court for an average of 27 minutes per outing.
Yabusele re-entered the NBA after having multiple stretches in other leagues. His most recent run outside of the NBA was with Real Madrid, where he starred for multiple seasons before the Sixers came calling to bring him back into the NBA.
Following his one-and-done year with the Sixers, Yabusele signed with the Knicks. In New York, the 30-year-old will get a chance to contribute on a contenting squad under a new head coach.
Yabusele’s fire should fit well with the Knicks. After he went viral for a motivational halftime speech, along with his recent incident, Yabusele has generated plenty of hype for his first go-round in New York.