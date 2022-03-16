Skip to main content
This Knicks Star Just Called Kyrie Irving "The Most Skilled Player Ever"

This Knicks Star Just Called Kyrie Irving "The Most Skilled Player Ever"

Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks sent out a tweet about Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening. Irving went off for 60 points in a win against the Orlando Magic.

Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks sent out a tweet about Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening. Irving went off for 60 points in a win against the Orlando Magic.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Orlando Magic 150-108 on Tuesday evening in Florida, and Kyrie Irving exploded for 60 points, which is a new franchise record and career-high. 

Irving was being talked about all over Twitter during the evening, and Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks tweeted out very high praise of Irving.               

The post form Fournier can be seen embedded below.   

Fournier's tweet said: "Kyrie really the most skilled player ever. Not even sure its a debate."

The Nets improved to 36-33 with the win, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are also now on a four-game wining streak, and all four of those wins have come on the road. 

In the 37 games that they have played on the road, they are an impressive 22-15. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17902377_168388303_lowres
News

This Knicks Star Just Called Kyrie Irving "The Most Skilled Player Ever"

By Ben Stinar33 seconds ago
USATSI_13559559_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_9339635_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_16251922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Nuggets Have Reportedly Made A Big Roster Move With Jamal Murray

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10133825_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bulls Star Reportedly Signing With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago