This Knicks Star Just Called Kyrie Irving "The Most Skilled Player Ever"
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Orlando Magic 150-108 on Tuesday evening in Florida, and Kyrie Irving exploded for 60 points, which is a new franchise record and career-high.
Irving was being talked about all over Twitter during the evening, and Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks tweeted out very high praise of Irving.
The post form Fournier can be seen embedded below.
Fournier's tweet said: "Kyrie really the most skilled player ever. Not even sure its a debate."
The Nets improved to 36-33 with the win, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are also now on a four-game wining streak, and all four of those wins have come on the road.
In the 37 games that they have played on the road, they are an impressive 22-15.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.