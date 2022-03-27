Skip to main content
Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet After They Beat The Heat

Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet After They Beat The Heat

Evan Fournier sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat on Friday evening.

Evan Fournier sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat on Friday evening.

The New York Knicks were in Florida on Friday evening, and they beat the Miami Heat on the road by a score of 111-103.  

The win improved them to 32-42 in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.   

Currently, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in tournament spot.   

After the win on Friday, Evan Fournier sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Fournier's tweet said: "Great win and AMAZING performance by the young gunners tonight !! S/o to @IQ_GodSon@obitoppin1@deucemcb11@qdotgrime and Jericho ! Super impressive !!!!"

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17463780_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet After They Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar38 seconds ago
USATSI_17966511_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17972750_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Ridiculous Pass Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17966446_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Viral Celebration After Nailing A 3-Pointer And Getting Fouled

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17149224_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Bold Viral Tweet About Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17530725_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Quote Is Giving Fans Deja Vu

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17884396_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Alex Rodriguez Put On His Instagram Story After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15452144_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago