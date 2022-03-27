Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet After They Beat The Heat
Evan Fournier sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat on Friday evening.
The New York Knicks were in Florida on Friday evening, and they beat the Miami Heat on the road by a score of 111-103.
The win improved them to 32-42 in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.
Currently, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in tournament spot.
After the win on Friday, Evan Fournier sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Fournier's tweet said: "Great win and AMAZING performance by the young gunners tonight !! S/o to @IQ_GodSon, @obitoppin1, @deucemcb11, @qdotgrime and Jericho ! Super impressive !!!!"
