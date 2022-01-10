Evan Fournier's Official Injury Status For Spurs-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in New York City on Monday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Evan Fournier, who had been on the injury report with a thigh injury, is available and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

The Knicks come into the game with a 19-21 record in 40 games, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had been the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last season with an impressive 41-31 record.

As for the Spurs, they are 15-24 on the season in 39 games, and come in as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

