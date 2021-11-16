Everybody Is Talking About What Kevin Durant Liked On Twitter Before The Nets Host The Warriors

Everybody Is Talking About What Kevin Durant Liked On Twitter Before The Brooklyn Nets Host The Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The two teams are on fire to start the season; the Warriors have the best record in the NBA (11-2) and the Nets are 9-2 in their last 11 games (10-4 overall).
Before the game on Tuesday, everybody is talking about what Durant liked on his Twitter account.
Some photos of what he liked can be seen captured in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of @gifdsports.
The link to Durant's Twitter likes can be seen here.
Durant spent the beginning of his career on the Oklahoma City Thunder for nearly a decade, and then played for the Warriors for three seasons before joining the Nets in the summer of 2019.
He won two championships and made the NBA Finals in all three seasons with Golden State.
