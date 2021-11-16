Everybody Is Talking About What Kevin Durant Liked On Twitter Before The Nets Host The Warriors

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

    The two teams are on fire to start the season; the Warriors have the best record in the NBA (11-2) and the Nets are 9-2 in their last 11 games (10-4 overall). 

    Before the game on Tuesday, everybody is talking about what Durant liked on his Twitter account. 

    Some photos of what he liked can be seen captured in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of @gifdsports. 

    The link to Durant's Twitter likes can be seen here. 

    Durant spent the beginning of his career on the Oklahoma City Thunder for nearly a decade, and then played for the Warriors for three seasons before joining the Nets in the summer of 2019. 

    He won two championships and made the NBA Finals in all three seasons with Golden State. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

