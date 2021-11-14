Steph Curry Pointed At A Fan Before He Made This Shot In The Warriors Win Over The Bulls

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are off to a fantastic start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

They have the best record in the entire NBA (11-1), and no other team even has ten wins.

On Friday night, they defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-93, and the Bulls were tied for the first seed in the Eastern Conference before the game started.

They fell to 8-4 after the blowout loss.

During the game, Curry hit a three-pointer, and before the shot went in he pointed at a fan, and the clip of the remarkable highlight can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Curry had 40 points in the game, and the two-time MVP looks like he could be making a run at his third time holding the MVP trophy.

Related stories on NBA basketball